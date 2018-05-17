Industrial Chemical Packaging Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2027

The global market for industrial chemical packaging is characterized by incorporation of packaging technology for protecting and enclosing chemical products for storage and transportation. Industrial chemical packaging involves packaging of chemicals which are manufactured for extensive industrial applications. Chemicals which are found in fuels, dyes, antifreezes, explosives, and lubricants are packaged with the help of industrial chemical packaging. Industrial chemical packaging can also be engaged for research purposes within military and warfare centers. Industrial chemical packaging includes packaging of hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals. Manufacturers of industrial chemical packaging provide various solutions for packaging of different kind of chemicals such as tight head poly drums and screw top poly drums for hazardous chemicals, and these poly drums are available in different capacity range as per the requirements.

Industrial Chemical Packaging – Dynamics:

Industrial chemical packaging market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period. The growing demand for intermediate bulk containers is expected to drive the growth scenario for industrial chemical packaging market. Intermediate bulk container is a reusable industrial container typically designed for the storage and transport of bulk liquid and granulated chemical substances. In Industrial chemical packaging market, intermediate bulk containers are considered as an optimized cost saving solution which facilitate market specific requirements. Industrial chemical packaging is increasing at rapid speed since packaging solution provides high stacking potential and makes the substance more safe and protected.

Industrial chemical packaging is in high demand in the field of medical supplies and pharmaceutical products. In industrial chemical packaging bulk containers and intermediate bulk containers are typically preferred for hazardous chemicals. Industrial chemical packaging is a major concern in the field of chemical industry to avoid the risk of spillage, explosion, moisture, and corrosion. One of the major opportunity for industrial chemical packaging is the growing demand for high barrier packaging sacks.

Industrial chemical packaging require longer shelf life and better protection against moisture and spillage. In industrial chemical packaging, producers are increasingly contending against each other based on various factors such as innovation, product features, quality, cost, and performance. Industrial chemical packaging market is perceiving a high demand for plastic based sacks in the forthcoming period.

Industrial Chemical Packaging – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography Industrial chemical packaging market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these region, North-America and APEJ are expected to be the largest players during the forecast period. Increase in industrial developmentand rise in exchange rates will positively impact the growth of industrial chemical packaging market in the region. The production and consumption of chemical is increasing in several countries which enhances the demand for industrial chemical packaging.

Industrial Chemical Packaging – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global industrial chemical packaging market include Ampac Holdings, LLC, Knack Packaging Private Limited., Segezha Group, PVN Fabrics Pvt ltd, Perfect Carbouys Pvt. Ltd, TPL Plastech Limited, CLA Containers, Rental System ltd, and Hoover Ferguson Group Inc.