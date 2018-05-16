Regular timekeeping and date aside, the Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch comes equipped with a stopwatch function, which kind of gives you a freehand to measure performances – be it on the work desk or the F1 championship on the big screen. Its casual style goes with just any kind of apparel unless it’s strictly formal. Parties or special occasions, work or corporate congregations – the Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch is a piece that goes almost everywhere!

The Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch exhibits minimum details while going the full tilt on style, making it an ultimate accessory for those who are discerning and discriminating about the way they dress. Its brushed black dial features an exquisite three-eye pattern out of which, the 9’o clock subdial tracks elapsed time for an event for up to 30 minutes while that at 2 shows time in a 24 hour format. The one at 6 counts the elapsed seconds while the long, central seconds hand measures the regular seconds; this is a different approach to the standard chronograph layout. The Japanese quartz movement is low on power consumption and high on accuracy and durability. Besides, it also helps to keep both the weight and the price low. The lesser weight makes it an ideal piece both as a every day and an evening wear.

The Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch exhibits a stylish sophistication that takes it a long way; its relative lack of bells and whistles brings it very much of a serious touch and makes it unquestionably attractive. The Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch oozes class with style and sophistication and brings a lot of substance into the mix. Its understated look brings it close to being traditional in its approach; it doesn’t complicate easy wearability with enriched but good for nothing tech.

Stealthy, smart and comparatively thinner, the Emporio Armani Mens Watches sits boldly on the wrist, yet slips under the shirt cuffs in a jiffy when needed. A realistic piece that fits into the day to day life of any average city dweller, the Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch has a robust construction that will keep it looking as good as new for many years to come.

Bottom line: The Emporio Armani Luigi Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch is a dream-come-true for every man looking for a functional and attractive watch with an easily affordable price. It is unique due to its Gunmetal PVD finish, which brings it a different kind of a stealthy look together with the black dial. Fairly usable to track passage of time in an urban life, the Emporio Armani Chronograph Quartz AR1919 Men’s Watch is appropriate both for work and weekend visits to the sports bars. Or, you may even wear it to a game of tennis!