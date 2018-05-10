Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is growing at 16% growth rate by forecast period of 2018 To 2023. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is segmented by Technology (Air, Liquid, Phase Change Material, and Thermo electrics), Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCV), Battery Capacity, Vehicle Type (Passenger & Commercial) and Region. The global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is competitive with large and small players in industry.

Key Players in Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market analyzed are:

LG Chem (South Korea), Continental (Germany), GenTherm (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo (France), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), DANA (U.S.), Hanon Systems (Korea), Samsung SDI (Korea), Mahle (Germany), VOSS Automotive (Germany), and CapTherm Systems (Canada), among others.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Highlights:

Automotive industry has transformed from gasoline propelled vehicle to electric driven vehicle. In modern era, industry experts are concerned over the rising price of crude oil and depletion of oil reserves. In order to find a sustainable alternative powertrain technology, automakers have developed electric vehicles to remain competitive in market. Since, the battery management system is an important aspect of electric driven vehicle. There are various components, such as rechargeable battery, electronic control unit, data storage, and serial communication, involved in the integration of battery management system.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market during the forecast period are rise in awareness of electric vehicles, government initiatives in tax exemption, investment in charging infrastructure, and subsidies offered to purchase electric vehicles. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) are developing cost effective and light weight Automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems, which can improve the overall performance of the vehicle. The market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is projected to grow at 16% CAGR during the forecast period.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the production of electric passenger vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. In electric vehicles, the automakers tend to manufacture energy efficient technology in order to minimize the heat dissipation. This growing demand for energy efficient technology in newer vehicles will result in the growing demand for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in vehicles. The growing demand for passenger vehicles with upgraded battery system will boost the overall market of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System. This will drive the market in Asia Pacific region. In America, there are few players, such as Tesla, which are constantly investing on electric driven vehicles. Manufacturers are facing different challenges in terms of operating performance, such as low efficiency, shorter lifespan, high cost, and higher scrap rates of batteries. However, potential investment made by automotive component manufacturers is shifted towards the Asia Pacific region, including China and Japan. Japanese electric cars cover the larger market in America. The highest selling car in America is the Nissan Leaf, followed by Chevrolet Volt, Tesla Model S, and Toyota Prius Plug-in. The rise of Chinese and Japanese electric manufacturers, such as BYD, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and BAIC Motor Corp, has boosted the development of automotive battery management thermal system.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive Battery Thermal Management System market by its technology, propulsion, battery capacity, vehicle type, and region.

The report for Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research, along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario, which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro-economic, and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

