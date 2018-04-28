Alabama and MercyMe to headline the 2018 Toyota Concert Series at the Crawford County Fair

Crawford County Fair welcomes renowned country band Alabama and Christian bands MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North for this year’s Toyota Concert Series.

Meadville, PA, April 28, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Crawford County Fair is excited to welcome the legendary band Alabama and Christian bands MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North for this year’s Toyota Concert Series. Alabama will headline Country Night on August 22nd and MercyMe featuring Tenth Avenue North will perform during Christian Night on August 23rd.

“This year’s Toyota Concert Series is going to be outstanding. Country music fans will rock out to music legend Alabama whose timeless songs, like “Dixieland Delight” and “American,” are enjoyed by generations. Christian bands MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North are sure to deliver powerful, captivating performances. This year’s Toyota Concert Series promises to be one to remember!” said Crawford County Fair Board representatives.

“For over 12 years, your local Toyota dealers have been a part of the Crawford County Fair, bringing families together to celebrate the heritage of the region. Through country and Christian music, the Toyota Concert Series brings generations of music fans back to Crawford County year after year. The Fair board did a fantastic job picking three bands, Alabama, MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North, that all audiences will definitely enjoy,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, President and General Manager of Palmiero Toyota.

Alabama changed country music with a sound that blended traditional country music and Southern rock with hints of gospel and pop music. In 1980, members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook had their first Top 20 hit “My Home’s In Alabama.” Forty years later, they have charted 43 No. 1 singles, including 21 No.1 singles in a row. With over 73 million albums sold, they have won numerous CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, and ACM awards. Alabama is a cornerstone of country music and continues to tour across the country.

Grammy nominated and platinum selling Christian band MercyMe may be best known for their soulful single, “I Can Only Imagine,” which topped Christian, pop and country charts. The song also inspired the recent release of the movie, “I Can Only Imagine” by Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions, which is based on the life of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard who wrote the hit song. The band has garnered more than 57 No.1 multi-format radio singles and will hit the road this fall on the “Imagine Nation Tour” with Tenth Avenue North.

Contemporary pop/rock Christian band, Tenth Avenue North, released three independent albums before signing with Reunion Records in 2008 and have earned multiple GMA Dove Awards. Tenth Avenue North has toured with fellow Christian artists Casting Crowns, David Crowder Band and MercyMe.

The Toyota Concert Series is for music fans of all ages. Ticket sales begin on May 7th and can be purchased online at CrawfordCountyFairPA.com, by calling Star Tickets at 1-800-585-3737, by contacting the Fair Office at 814-333-7465, or by visiting the Fair Office in the Crawford County Courthouse.

About the Crawford County Fair

Established in 1946 and held every August in Meadville, PA, the Crawford County Fair is one of the largest agricultural venues east of the Mississippi River. Primarily an agricultural fair, the event also satisfies a wide audience with activities such as tractor pulls and concerts, as well as delicious fair food. Visit CrawfordCountyFairPA.com for more details.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from the Crawford County Fair, journalists and analysts may call 814.333.7400. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.

###

Press Contact:

George Deshner

Crawford County Fair

Meadville, PA 16335

(814) 333-7465