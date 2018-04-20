Sundeep Chadha & Smriti Gupta hosted the event ASHMITA Fashion Show in solidarity with women facing social atrocities

In an evening hosted by Sundeep Chadha and Smriti Gupta and Rita Srivastav and Ramesh Arora founders Karmsakshi Sewa Sansthan & Swawlamban, the city witnessed the fashion show of its kind.

The event “ASHMITA” held at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya, New Delhi honored and raised financial support for Women facing social atrocities which included survivor of Acid Attack. It witnesed the women facing social atrocities walking the ramp along with other models in the collection by Designer Sumona Parekh.

Designer Sumona Parekh is reviving Khadi cotton by introducing the native fabric into bridal wear. The idea behind is to look good into the homegrown fabric embellished with handcrafted block prints, in light colored outfits for summer and some in red for bridal wear.

The following guests were present to honor the women at the event. They are – Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi Hon’ble MP Lok Sabha & National Spokesperson BJP, Dr. Shobha Vijender, Councillor, Ms. Neelam Rudy, Sitaar Player Ustaad Shujaat Khan, Mr. Tejram Phore, Councillor, Padam Shri Kathak Maestro Shovana Narayan and Shahnaz Husain to name a few.

Sundeep & Smriti Founders Karmsakshi Sewa Sansthan & Swawlamban said “There is an urge to do something meaningful for this cause as both the organizations have experienced the agony and plight of the acid attack victims in the course of doing their social service works.

Once, a normal human being, full of aspiration, suddenly becomes a dead soul, defaced and rejected when this heinous crime of Acid Attack is committed against her. The world keeps on moving, so is life, but who cares for them? One should really be interested to bring them back in society and give them justice!! They are our daughters.” Adds Smriti Gupta.

According to Aashmeen Munjaal of Star Salon Academy, “Real beauty lies in the soul of a human and not on skin.”The event was choreographed by Liza Verma and the Makeup partner for the event was Aashmeen Munjaal.