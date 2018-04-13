Mr. Putty’s Fun Park Open to Events and Parties

Whether guests plan to host birthday parties, team buildings, fundraisers, or gatherings, Mr. Putty’s Fun Park is open to bookings and reservations.

[TEGA CAY, 04/13/2018] – Mr. Putty’s Fun Park, a fun park in Tega Cay, South Carolina, welcomes bookings and reservations for parties and events. With its 18-hole miniature golf course, which is compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, and its rides, it is the ideal party venue for those looking for fun, regardless of age.

Birthdays, Group Outings, and Other Events

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park reserves picnic tables and spaces for events such as birthdays, group outings, team buildings, fundraisers, and other gatherings with at least ten people.

For birthdays, a group of 10 would cost $175, half of which should be paid upfront as a deposit to reserve the date and time. Each additional guest needs to pay $15. This entitles guests to unlimited use of the fun park’s rides for two hours, reserved picnic tables, and a Mr. Putty’s T-shirt. Outside food is not allowed inside the premises, except cake. Discounted food and beverages are sold inside.

For other group outings, groups with at least 10 members can opt for either mini-golf or two hours of unlimited rides. Mr. Putty’s Fun Park can provide a custom package that will suit its guests’ needs.

For groups with less than 10 members, Mr. Putty’s Fun Park suggests they simply pay the regular rate and forego reservations, since table space should not be an issue.

Full-Service Events

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park will provide the attractions, the venue, and assistance in hosting the event, but if there are children in the party, the party organizer is responsible for child supervision.

In case of rain, guests are not obliged to show up on their reserved time, reschedule, or pay. Mr. Putty’s Fun Park will only close when there is lightning.

About Mr. Putty’s Fun Park

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park is a mini-golf course fun park located in Tega Cay, South Carolina. It features an 18-hole championship miniature golf course, rides, concessions, and areas for parties and other events. Families and large groups in upstate South Carolina and the Charlotte Area will find no other fun park within the area to match Mr. Putty’s Fun Park.

