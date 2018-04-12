Train Travel Versus Plane Travel – Which is Best?

“There are multiple modes of transport available today for travelling around Europe, but rail and air travel are definitely among the most popular.

However, which mode of transport is best?

Eco- friendly

Air travel is now recognised as the fastest-growing contributor to global warming. Avoiding planes when there are easy alternatives to travel is possibly the biggest single thing that any individual can do to cut their carbon footprint. Air pollution is reduced dramatically by taking the train over the plane. In most European countries, train networks are extensive and services are frequent, so you can be eco- friendly without any sacrifice.

Flexibility

Travelling by plane typically means you must secure your seat weeks, or even months, in advance to get a reasonable fare. Once you have secured your seat, it is not easy to change your flights without having to pay a big fee. Though some trains require you to make seat reservations in advance, there is a lot more flexibility, particularly if you need to change the time you wish to travel.

No fuss

Imagine taking a journey and not having to arrive two hours early, wait in a long security line, measure out your liquids and gels, or take off your shoes for inspection. Welcome to the world of train travel. When you travel by air, more time and safety precautions are needed. Travelling by rail typically means you can arrive 30 minutes ahead of time and walk straight to your platform without any hassle.

Speed – faster door to door

Air travel is known to be one of the fastest ways to reach your destination, however, this is only taking the flight itself into consideration. How far in advance of your flight do you have to arrive to cross the long check-in and security line? If you have checked in a bag you must wait to collect this when you arrive on the other side – this is all time – consuming. Unlike airports, at train stations there are no check-ins or security lines, so you do not have to be at the station hours before your voyage. Most major train stations are located right in the heart of the cities they serve. Mostly when you take the train, you arrive directly at your destination. However, taking a plane, you could spend hours getting to and from the airport.

Cost-effective

In the last decade, train travel has become increasingly attractive to budget-conscious travellers. Though taking a plane to your destination is still an effective way to reach your destination, there are extra costs that we typically neglect to take into account. When considering your mode of transportation, you must add in the extra cost of getting to and from the airport. This either involves the cost of fuel and parking, or the airport bus or taxi fare. None of which is cheap.

Comfort

Unless you have paid for business class, your space is usually restricted on an airplane seat. On a train, you can move more freely, and you will have more legroom around your seats. During your flight, you must wait for the seatbelt sign to turn off to move from your seat. However, on a train you move down the aisles, grabbing a bite or coffee in the snack carriage, and watching the world zip by. A scenic train ride can even be a holiday. Most European trains also offer free WiFi – something which cannot be yet said for all airlines.

Train travel also allows you to travel comfortably with your adored pet. Many pets are not suited to air travel due to health, age or breed. Passengers on European trains may take dogs, cats and other small animals with them and most of the time at no extra costs!

Taking all these factors into consideration, it is easy to see how train travel is becoming increasingly predominant today. Planes are convenient to get you to countries miles away. However, if you are travelling around Europe or other areas with excellent rail transportation, train travel is the more efficient and comfortable mode of transport.

