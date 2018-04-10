Relieve Muscle pain and stiffness with Gurin Massage Rollers

Gurin Products introduce a robust and effective Muscle roller massage stick. Very useful for Deep tissue massage and helps to break up the lactic acid in your muscles. Used by many Americans for Myofascial release and for lymphatic node cleansing. Excellent for gym lovers for use after and before work out.

The massage roller is 17.7 inches of pure stress buster. It is used by athletes to warm up their muscles and also to release the build in stiffness in the muscles. Most of the athletes use it for releasing the lactic acid that is build up after heavy training and for improving blood circulation in the body. Runners use it before the run to loosen up the muscles and improve blood circulation in the legs, thighs, back and hips.