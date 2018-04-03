Shayla Twit Gives Sarasota Home Sellers a Stress-Free Selling Experience

Shayla Twit maximizes real estate market trends and provides attentive customer service to give home sellers a positive selling experience.

[LONGBOAT KEY, 04/03/2018] – With median prices of single-family homes and condominium units in Florida on the rise, now would be an opportune time for home sellers to put up their properties for sale. As an added incentive, Shayla Twit of Longboat Key offers her services as a professional realtor to help sellers close sales with as little stress as possible.

Taking Advantage of Favorable Market Conditions

Florida Realtors, a statewide organization for realtors, says the state’s housing market is looking up for sellers. The median price for single-family houses is now $246,500, which is9.6 percent higher than last year’s rate. But the price growth isn’t slowing buyers down either. In fact, the number of single-family homes purchased in February 2018 increased by 3.3 percent compared to the previous year.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) adds that existing home sales, or transactions for single-family houses, townhouses, condo units, and co-ops, increased from 5.38 million in January to 5.54 million in February.

Sellers in Sarasota and Longboat Key ought to take advantage of the inflating prices and high buyer demand. It willalso help if they list with a local realtor who knows the best ways to present properties to attract buyers. Shayla Twit, a professional realtor who’s been selling homes since 2002, does this and more for her clients in Sarasota.

Minimizing the Stress of Home Selling

Realtor Mag, the official magazine of NAR, says a lack of communication, unrealistic expectations, and ignorance on the closing process and costs cause discord between sellers and real estate agents. It leads to a dismal selling experience for everyone involved.

Shayla Twit avoids these scenarios by devoting as much effort to fostering client relationships as she does in marketing and selling properties. She maximizes technology to keep in touch with clients and potential buyers, as well. Clients can trust her to offer virtual marketing presentations and physical and online showings to bring in buyers.

By taking advantage of price trends, keeping clients in the loop, and doubling marketing efforts to close sales, Shayla Twit enables clients to have a positive and stress-free selling experience.

About Shayla Twit

Shayla Twit has been in the real estate business for almost 20 years. She’s gathered a wealth of experience and skills during her years at RE/MAX, SKY Sotheby’s International, and Michael Saunders and Company. Today, she specializes in selling luxury and waterfront homes and condominiums in Longboat Key.

