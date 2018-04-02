London Academy of Professional Training launches new computer-based hospitality exams with Pearson VUE

NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 2, 2018 – The London Academy of Professional Training (LAPT) has signed an agreement with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, to deliver eight new hospitality exams globally.

The new agreement means that the exams will be accessible to candidates via Pearson VUE’s network of more than 5,000 highly secure test centres in 180 countries around the world. Candidates can book their exams on-demand at a date and time of their choice, saving the time and money they could have spent travelling to a distant city-centre exam hall.

The exam titles are as follows:

• Certificate in Food & Beverage – Production Management

• Certificate in Food & Beverage – Services

• Certificate in Housekeeping & Accommodation Studies

• Certificate in Front Office Operations & Administration

• Certificate in Food & Beverage – Production Management & Services

• Certificate in Housekeeping, Accommodation Studies, Front Office & Administration

• Certificate in Marketing for Hospitality & Tourism

• Certificate in Hotel & Catering Technology

Barry Richardson, director of assessment at LAPT, said: “Our new agreement with Pearson VUE means a major upgrade for our candidates in terms of convenience. They will now have far greater access to our exam program in a high quality and consistent exam room environment. We can now concentrate our time energy on developing and refining exam content while Pearson VUE manages efficiently delivering the exams.”

Divyalok Sharma, senior director – client development at Pearson VUE, said: “This new raft of hospitality qualifications is a great way for the industry to benchmark the efficacy and quality of LAPT’s extensive courses. This is of great benefit to employers, LAPT’s test candidates and the industry as a whole.”