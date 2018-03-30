Future Electronics signs Global Distribution Agreement with ILSI America

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) March 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce that they have signed a Global Distribution Agreement with ILSI America LLC, a leading global supplier of MEMS oscillators, quartz and piezo oscillators and crystal products.

Future Electronics customers will now benefit from ILSI America’s 30-year legacy of industry-leading customer service, technical support and comprehensive line of timing devices. Serving a broad customer base, they offer frequency control solutions ideally suited for a vast array of customer applications in key industries including aerospace, medical, industrial, security, and smart cities.

“We believe the addition of the ILSI and MMD Brands along with Ecliptek, will strengthen our product offering in Timing Devices, providing more available solutions for our customers,” said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Future Electronics.

ILSI expanded its global footprint with the acquisition of Ecliptek LLC in February, 2017. The new ILSI America | MMD| Ecliptek organization combines a traditional approach to customer service with state-of-the-art information services. Pricing on their new and legacy products have been realigned to maintain competitiveness in today’s market, and ILSI also has a strong network of Manufacturers Representatives that are eager to support Future Electronics’ customer base.

For more information and to order the full range of ILSI America, MMD, and Ecliptek products available through Future Electronics, visit: FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit : FutureElectronics.com.

