‘Asia Jewels Fair 2018’ to dazzles Bangalore city! Best place to Pre book your Jewellery for upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival…!!! At Conrad Bengaluru from 6-8th April’18…

Bengaluru, 23rd March, 2018 : Asia Jewels Fair ’18, one of South India’s most Glamorous Jewellery Exhibition is hosting its 13th edition in Bengaluru city from 6th to 8th April. The Grand jewelry fair will take place at the Conrad Bengaluru Hotel situated at Ulsoor (Near 1 MG-Lido Mall)- the newest and most luxurious 5 star hotel in Bengaluru from 10.30 a.m to 8 p.m. This show is a very exclusive one as for the first time the expo will showcase never seen before best jewelry designs from top handpicked jewelers from across India, All under one roof.

The Show will be Inaugurated by Ms Angana Roy the renowned South Indian Actress at 11:30 am on 6th April 2018 at The Conrad Bengaluru Hotel.

Asia Jewels Fair ‘18 is a niche event exhibiting exclusive and high-end branded gold and diamond Jewellery among others. The event showcased some of the latest collection from, Fine gold Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Traditional Jewelry, Wedding Jewelry, Precious stone Jewelry, Kundan ,Jadau & Polki Jewelry to name a few.

Special Highlight of the Exhibition: The landmark Exhibition will showcase one of the Shobha Shringar Jeweller’s finest creations- The Femina Miss India crown 2017 The crown comprises 8000 magnificent diamonds along with 60 splendid rubies, and was worn by current Miss World, Manushi Chhillar

“Asia Jewels Fair is one of the finest jewelry exhibitions in the city. Pre book your jewelry for the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival & for all the prospective grooms and brides, a fair like this is a one stop-shop that brings some of the best jewelry, design and precious stones under one roof. It is the perfect destination to buy exquisite and world class jewelry in South India.”

On display are Luxury jewelry designs from top leading brands of Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata creating the most glamorous & spectacular platform for all branded jewelry. Adding to the exquisite display was a dazzling array of International jewelry designs, from top most brands all over India like:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds,Joyalukkas – The World’s favorite jeweller ,P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Amrapali Jewels ,Creations Jewellery,Sri Ganesh Diamonds & Jewellery,Shobha Shringar Jewellers – Mumbai,Nikhaar Jewels,Orra Jewels,Diamond Mantra,Abira Jewellers – Kolkata,

Ananya Jewels,Gold Karat –Delhi,Design Source By Archana Aggarwal –Delhi,Sehgal Jewellers – Delhi, Ziva Jewellery – Mumbai, Karma Jewels, Reyna Gems & Jewels, Aura By Surana Jewellers –Delhi, K.Jewels – Delhi, Hedron

About Asia Jewels Fair 2018

Asia Jewels Fair is an exquisite and most sought after event show brought to you by the Introduction Trade Shows Pvt Ltd.

To know more about the exhibition, please call 9620463920