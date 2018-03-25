HMG Stones opens a new flagship gallery at 1 Sankey Road

HMG Stones opened India’s first internationally designed & curated stone gallery at 1 Sankey Road today. The gallery designed by an Italian design firm, Studio Milani, was inaugurated by popular Kannada filmstar Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar. This exclusive stone gallery is spread over 6,500 sq. ft and has set a new benchmark in the stone industry across the world.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Anand Reddy M.G, Founder & CEO of HMG Stones said, “This flagship gallery is the culmination of our three-decade-old experience in the Marble & Granite Industry. We have now redefined our vision for the future with the goal to reach more customers, markets and continue to be the most dependable manufacturer & supplier of Marble & Granite for customers across the world.” He also added that the company recently underwent a rebranding exercise to stay in tune with the vision of creating a superior retail experience across the board.

Architect Andrea Milani, the founder of Studio Milani, Italy was personally involved in the creation of the new HMG Stones Gallery. “The simple brief was to create a display for stones like never before. And now that it’s done for all of us to see, I can tell you that it is a new benchmark in the stone industry.” The design language for the gallery is inspired by the shell of a turtle. “Light, glass and wood accompany the stones in the showroom, but nothing takes away from the breathtaking natural beauty of Marble, Granite, Onyx and other stones from across the globe” said Mr. Mailani.

About HMG Stones: Bengaluru-based HMG Stones was founded in the year 1986 by Mr. Anand Reddy. The company has two manufacturing plants at Attibele on Hosur Road and three display centers. HMG Stones imports the finest Marble & Granite from 50+ countries and is a leading exporter to the United States among others. With over 200 colours and 50+ design patterns, the company generates 5 million sq. ft of slabs every year.