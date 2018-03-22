Pearson VUE Senior Director Divyalok Sharma to serve on Association of Test Publishers board

DELHI, Mar. 22, 2018 – Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, is delighted to announce that Divyalok Sharma, senior director – client relations in India, has been appointed to the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Board of Directors.

Sharma, who joined Pearson VUE in 2008, is very active within the testing industry and has conceptualized, designed and managed assessment, certifications and training delivery solutions for major organisations in India including NIIT and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

As a leader within the industry, Sharma has provided strategic direction for the roll-out of global programs and managed turnkey projects in the corporate market space. He also has significant relationship management experience with customers and vendors in the US, UK, Australia, Japan India, China and Asia Pacific.

With more than 20 years’ experience of growing, leading and motivating teams, specifically in sales and customer focused businesses, in Sharma’s current role he is responsible for the management of a complex solution sales cycle, working closely with in-region, global pre-sales and product specialists to lead the overall growth strategy in India.

“The Association of Test Publishers’ India Regional Division (I-ATP) is an important and significant component to ATP’s global structure and we could not be more pleased with the selection of Divyalok Sharsma for the role of leading I-ATP, and representing the I-ATP Regional Division on the ATP Board of Directors. Divyalok brings both energy and experience to this position and we look forward to working with him to expand ATP’s influence in India,” said ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.

“After years within the industry, it is a great honor to be recognised by my peers,” said Mr. Sharma. “I look forward to serving the ATP, guided by my passion for achieving global best-practice in assessment so that we can serve and support our clients to the high standards they have come to expect.”