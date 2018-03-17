Launch of Sukhad Yatra App and Toll-Free Emergency Number to Further Enhance the Highway Experience

The Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has confirmed the launch of the Sukhad Yatra mobile application (App) for commuters who frequently use highways. The newly launched mobile app provides real-time SMS updates to travellers regarding expected waiting time at toll plazas and the due toll amounts when they cross the National Highways (NHs). It also has the provision to lodge quality-related complaints, prompt reporting of any accident and the app also allows the purchase of FASTags.

The latest Sukhad Yatra App has been developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Nitin Gadkari staunchly believes that this move will allow commuters to share their overall experience and assist the road ministry in improving services on NHs.

In addition to this, The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has also launched a new toll-free Emergency number – 1033 – that enables users to report emergencies or provide highway related feedback. The NHAI has supplemented the NHs with various emergency services like – ambulance and vehicle towing services spread across consistent distances to diminish response time in case of an emergency. Multi-lingual support and user location tracking is inclusive of this service to ensure responsive resolution to complaints.

The Ministry has also announced its plan to establish one model driving training centre in each district of the State or Union Territory. The primary objective of this model design is to generate employment and meet the requirements of HMV and LMV drivers in the country. Also, importantly, inculcating the habit of road safety among drivers, and providing training to drivers who carry hazardous goods is one of the main aims of this move.

The parties willing to open these centers are required to arrange infrastructure facilities like land, simulator, classrooms, etc. Financial Assistance of up to 1 Crore rupees has been granted by the ministry and an equal amount also by the agency under the scheme.

The Union Minister has also heaped praise on the initiatives taken in the road safety sector. He has said that drivers’ training can save up to ten thousand crore rupees every year.

The prompt execution of these initiatives is what follows next. Road safety and advancement of NHs in India could be heading towards a technologically advanced and strategically well-equipped future.

For more details: http://nhai.gov.in/