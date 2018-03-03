Know More About Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor

Perivascular epithelioid cell tumor is a kind of cancer and is believed to be very rare. This cancer cell can attack any part of your body. But the most common regions are the abdominal cavity, pelvic region and the gastrointestinal tract.Also known as PEComa, this carcinogenic disease can attack you at any stage of your, at 3 years or at 93 years old.

The major sign or risk factor noted on this disease is tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). The main sign of this particular complex has numerous benign tumors in various parts of your body. It is considered to be a genetic disorder. TSC takes place due to the mutation of two gene viz. TSC1 and TSC2. Both of these genes are responsible for stopping the growth of random benign tumors by secretion of a particular protein. Whenever there is a defect in any of the genes, the protein secretion reduces or stops,and hence thegrowth of benign tumors takes place.

Although this Perivascular epithelioid cell tumor can happen to any gender, male or female, but the female is seen to be more affected by this with a ratio offemale to themalehaving 6:1.

How to detect PEComa initially?

There can be several symptoms of this cancerous disease. But the major signs depend upon the growth rate, size, abundance and location of the tumors. It also depends upon the type of the tumors whether they are malignant or benign. If the size of the tumors in your body are too small and are few in number then probably it is nothing to worry about. If the tumors are large and are too many in number, then it will cease or slow down the functioning of the major organs of your body. It is then you should be more worried about them and consider the possibility of PEComa groups.

Diagnosis of PEComa is made primarily through CT scans and MRIs. These will help to detect malignant tumors and the main regions of your where it has affected. Finally, you have to perform a biopsy to know the stage of your cancer, what should be the type of treatments, how long it will take to recover and so on.