Global Ceramic Tiles Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2019

Ceramic tiles are inorganic in nature and are made from ceramic by employing various mechanical processes that specifically include heating and instant cooling processes. Ceramic tiles find extensive applications in the construction industry in various forms such as floor tiles, wall tiles, countertops, tabletops, façade, and so on. Demand for ceramic tiles is primarily led by an increase in construction activities globally and rising demand for new residential houses in buildings. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for ceramic tiles. This report by Future Market Insights analyzes, estimates and forecasts demand for ceramic tiles on the global and regional level for a six-year period from 2013 to 2019 in terms of volume and revenue. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with their impact on the overall market during the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application and region, and offers estimates and forecast of the ceramic tiles market for each segment.

The study analyzes the product value chain, beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. Additionally, it evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model, which analyzes the degree of competition in the market by considering factors such as bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the ceramic tiles market including company market share analysis and profiles of key market participants.

The report provides a decisive view of the ceramic tiles market by segmenting the market based on product types and applications. Product segments analyzed in the report include floor tiles, wall tiles and other tiles. Based on applications, ceramic tiles are segmented into residential replacement, commercial, new residential and others (facades, countertops etc.). All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2015 to 2019. Ceramic tiles are primarily used as floor tiles in residential replacement applications. Floor tiles accounted for approximately half the share of the total ceramic tile products consumed in 2012. In the residential replacement industry, ceramic tiles are used for many purposes such as designing, floor and wall fittings, protection from rain and moisture, and other environmental hazards. Residential replacement, besides having maximum market share, is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment of ceramic tiles during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. Similarly, the floor tiles product category within the ceramic tiles market boasts the maximum share and is projected to register the fastest growth rate during 2013 to 2019.

The ceramic tiles market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Demand of each type of application of ceramic tiles in terms of revenue and consumption for each of these regions has been forecast in the report for the period of 2015 to 2019.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report include RAK Ceramics, China Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, Ceramica Saloni, Kajaria Ceramics, and Porcelanosa Grupo. These companies have been profiled in detail with features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Ceramic Tiles Market- Product Segment Analysis

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Other Tiles

Ceramic Tiles Market -Application Analysis

Residential Replacement

Commercial

New Residential

Others (facades, countertops etc.)

Ceramic Tiles Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

