Global Bioadhesive Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Bioadhesive is an adhesive that is derived from natural sources such as plant and animal. It is a substitute for synthetic and epoxy adhesive that are derived from petroleum. Bioadhesives are primarily employed in end-user industries such as paper & packaging, construction and wood works & furniture. Demand for bioadhesive is expected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the stringent regulatory policies regarding petroleum derived products and growth of the end-user industries. Europe dominates the bioadhesive market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as the U.S, Canada, Germany and UK are expected to be the key consumers of bioadhesives. Low shelf-life of bioadhesive is anticipated to hamper market growth. This factor is projected to adversely affect market growth during the forecast period. Increase in research activities on bio-based products is estimated to offer major opportunities to the bioadhesive market in the next few years.

Global Bioadhesive Market: Scope of the Report

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for bioadhesive at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global bioadhesives market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for bioadhesive during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the bioadhesive market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global bioadhesive market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the bioadhesive market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Bioadhesive Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global bioadhesive market by segmenting it in terms of end-users such as paper & packaging, construction, wood works & furniture, medical, personal care and others (including textile, foundry). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for bioadhesive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of bioadhesive for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of bioadhesive has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key end-users of bioadhesive. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Bioadhesive Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Bioadhesive Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global bioadhesive market. Key players in the bioadhesive market are Ecosynthetix Inc., SCION, Cryolife, Ashland, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Meredian Holdings Group Inc., Bio Adhesive Alliance Inc., Adhbio, Adhesives Research, Inc. and 3M Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

The global bioadhesive market has been segmented as follows:

Bioadhesive Market: Source Analysis

Plant based

Animal based

Bioadhesive Market: End-user Analysis

Paper & Packaging

Construction

Wood works & Furniture

Medical

Personal Care

Others (Textile, Foundry, etc.)

Bioadhesive Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

New Zealand

ASEAN

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

