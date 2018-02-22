United States Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise. The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at 2062.10 M USD in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% from 2016 to 2022, reaching a value of 2338.12 M USD in 2022.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Enterprise Media Gateways in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

…

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Enterprise Media Gateways market.

Chapter 1, to describe Enterprise Media Gateways Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Enterprise Media Gateways, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Enterprise Media Gateways, for each state, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

…

