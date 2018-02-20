RAW Photo Editing with ACDSee Photo Studio Professional 2018

ACD Systems presents ACDSee Photo Studio Professional 2018, your one-stop shop for everything photography-related. Built with professionals in mind, and designed by some of the leading experts in the industry, this latest edition introduces many improvements allowing you to enjoy mastery over your projects in a way that simply wasn’t possible before.

Erase and Replace

Want to remove something from a photo without damaging the original image or texture? This innovative new feature lets you take away what you want from your photos using a smart erasure algorithm. The content-aware tool is driven by powerful technology to product natural results while getting rid of unwanted elements, such as imperfections or photo bombs.

Deform and Reform

With ACDSee Photo Studio Professional 2018, creative manipulation is now easier than ever. Using the Liquify tool, you can easily destroy objects without damaging the original quality or losing texture. By creating free-flowing designs, you can retouch images and move individual pixels for a flawlessly radiant result.

Bring Your Work to the Small Screen

No modern photo editing and asset management software would be complete without integrated mobile capabilities. With the included ACDSee Mobile Sync, you can now instantly send your photos and videos wirelessly from your mobile device. The app is available for all Android and iOS devices. You’ll also be able to zoom through your photo collection with ease.

If you’re ready to enjoy total control over your photography, then take a look at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-professional today.