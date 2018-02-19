Global Structured Cabling Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Structured Cabling Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1371

The global structured cabling market is primarily driven by increasing demand for higher bandwidth globally. High bandwidth is most important for applications such as video calling, faster data transmission, online gaming and file downloading among others. Thus with the increase in the number of internet users, the demand for high bandwidth is expected to increase considerably across different commercial, industrial and IT (information technology) sectors.

According to the United Nation’s International Telecommunications Union, the number of internet users worldwide was estimated to be around 3 billion in 2014. This number is expected to increase considerably in the coming years and in line with this, structured network demand over corporate sector is also expected to increase through forecast period. This in turn triggers the need of advanced structured cabling solution globally. In addition, the need for modernization and expansion of communication network adopted by different enterprises is also expected to accelerate the demand for structured cabling globally.

The global structured cabling market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application and geography. By application, the structured cabling market has been segmented into commercial, residential, government, industrial and transportation. On the basis of solution type, structured cabling market is segmented into hardware, software and service.The hardware segment is further segmented into fiber cable, racks and cabinets, copper cable and patch panel and cross connects. By geography, the structured cabling market has been classified into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW).

Among the different solution type of structured cabling, hardware segment held the largest market share with 89.0% share in 2014. The hardware segment is mainly driven by copper cable. However, across the different applications of structured cabling, the residential sector is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The modular design of structured cabling is very flexible and supports future up gradation where new cable structure can be added or move without any new modification in the cabling infrastructure. This makes it most suitable for residential purpose and thus results in higher adoption of structured cabling infrastructure in the residential sectors. By geography, North America held the largest market share in structured cabling market and accounted for 38.8% market share in 2014. Being a mature market owing to high penetration level, the structured cabling market in North America is predicted to experience sluggish growth in the coming years. Europe held the second largest market share in the global structured cabling market. Initiative taken by European Commission to reduce carbon emission and electricity consumption is also responsible for the robust growth of structured cabling market in Europe during the forecast period.

Some of the major market players operating in the structured cabling market are: Legrand SA (France), Belden Inc. (US), CommScope Holding Company Inc. (Carolina), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Corning Inc. (New York) among others.

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1371

The various segment of the structured cabling market are as follows;-

Global Structured Cabling Market, By Application

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

Transportation

Global Structured Cabling Market, By Solution Type

Hardware

Copper Cable

Fiber Cable

Patch Panels and Cross Connects

Racks and Cabinets

Software

Service

Global Structured Cabling Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

View Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/structured-cabling-market

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/