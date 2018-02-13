Feeling adventurous on your Cretan getaway? A car rental in Crete might just be the perfect way to feed your hunger for adventure in the Cretan Island. With a private vehicle, you and your family can take in the sights and sounds of Crete at your own pace—a much better bargain than rushing through landmarks and attractions in a poorly planned tour. If you are looking for a more flexible way to travel and explore Greece, consider car rental Crete in your plan and get the chance to see the best that the place offers without the pressure of a rigid tour schedule.

Renting a car in Crete could not be easier these days. The best car rental Crete services are now available to book online, making travel planning a breeze. This said, there are certain things you should understand when trying to book a car rental in Crete and elsewhere in Greece. Below are some important things you should know about renting cars in this corner of the world:

• To hire a car in Greece, the minimum age allowable is 21 years old. Some rental agencies may likewise refuse to rent cars out to older folks aged 70 years and over. A young driver surcharge may on the other hand, apply to drivers younger than 25 years of age.

• License requirements are not unlike most rental service standards. Car rental Crete subscribers should possess a valid driver’s license. He or she must also have had the license for a year, at the very least. Non-residents of the EU require a European Driver’s Permit or an international driving license.

• Delivery and return of car rental in Crete could be at any of the most common pick-up and drop-off points, such as hotels, ports, and the airport. Additional fees may apply for special rental arrangements as well as late car returns.

• Most rental car providers offer unlimited mileage in, although some may charge for mileage exceeding your rental limit. Ask your rental provider about these terms and conditions before finalizing your rental.

• Get everything in writing to make sure you are duly protected by a contract. Ask about your provider’s policy when it comes to multiple drivers, should you plan to take long trips and switch around with other drivers in the family. Some companies may ask for additional fees for the option, although most providers allow multiple drivers to handle their rental cars for free.