The market for surfboarding equipment is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Fact.MR has added a new report titled “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027” which offer details about the current trends as well as scope for the surfboarding equipment manufacturing in the near future. This research study also covers information about the production and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the concerned sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Surfboard is the sports equipment used for surfing. It is flat, light in weight but strong platform which can give enough support to individuals while surfing on oceans. Surfboards were first invented in ancient Hawaii where the equipment was known by the name of ‘papa he’e nalu’ in the local language. Traditional surfboards were made of a certain type of wood obtained from the local trees and were exceptionally heavy and lengthy. However, modern days surfboards are light in weight but with a strong surface to balance the surfer even on a high tide. These boards are made of foam from polystyrene or polyurethane with layers of epoxy and polyester resins.

Surfboard Market- Drivers

One of the significant factors which is fuelling the growth of the global surfboard market is a growing interest in surfing. Surfing gives good upper body workouts apart from strengthening leg muscles. Surfing is a great cardiovascular exercise and it also removes mental stress. An increasing heath awareness about surfboarding is creating a positive impact on the surfboard market growth. Surfing is an economy sport. Surfers do not need expensive equipment. Moreover surfing boards are easy to carry, and this factor attracts a large number of people to surfing, which is obviously supporting the growth of the global surfboard market. A growing craze for adventure especially among youngsters is a favorable factor for the growth of the surfboard market across the world. Establishment of various surf parks with artificial waves across the globe is expected to further increase the demand for surfboards. In TV shows and movies, surfing is portrayed as a cool and trendy hobby; as a result, more number of people across the globe are looking to take surfing lessons during their vacation. This trend is boosting the growth and development of the surfboard market.

Surfboard Market- Restraints

The most important factor which is hampering the growth of the surfboard market is the risk involved in the sport. Surfboard drowning, injuries, collision among a large crowd of travelers are some of the dangers associated with surfing. Increasing incidents of surfing hazards is expected to create a negative impact on the surfboard market. Further, learning and getting trained in the sport of surfing is a relatively costly affair. Paying a hefty sum of fees to the surfing instructor is preventing people from learning surfing, thereby negatively affecting the growth of the surfboard market. Climate change and its impact is also likely to create a negative impact on the surfboard market.

Surfboard Market- Regional Overview

Places such as Australia as well as Western European countries including France and Jeffreys Bay in South Africa are some of the favorite spots for surfing. These countries attract a large number of surfing tourists every year particularly in summer. Consequently, the surfboard market in these regions is mature and flourishing by the day. Governments in these regions are promoting surfing tourism, which is anticipated to create high growth opportunities for the surfboard market.

Surfboard Market- Top Manufacturers Across the Globe

Aloha in Sydney, Beach Boat in Cornwall, Bear Surfboards in Milan, BIC, Channel Islands/Al Merrick. Firewire, G&S, Greg Noll, Hawaiian Island Creations, Hot Buttered, Lost Surfboards by Mayhem, Maurice Cole, McTavish, NSP, Pukas, Rusty, Spyder, Town and Country, Superbrand, JS Industries, Donald Takayama, Formula Energy, DVS Surfboards, and Stacey Surf are some of the top manufacturers of surfboards across the globe.

