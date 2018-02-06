While Sentosa Island continues to welcome high levels of international tourist, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) are working on new ways to attract tourists to areas on the Island that are not that popular tourist spots.

[SENTOSA, 6/2/2018] – To attract tourists to other areas on Sentosa, the SDC is participating in international road shows with the Singapore Tourism Board. The shows provide special attraction bundles for tourists who want to travel to Singapore to visit Sentosa Island.

Promoting Sentosa to International Tourists

The SDC has also developed its digital efforts to reach out to international tourists. One of their initiatives is collaborating with Ctrip to offer editorial content, attraction tickets and special promotions to outbound Chinese tourists, one of Sentosa’s biggest source markets.

According to Lynette Ang, SDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sentosa has high brand recognition from their key tourist markets. Most of their visitors are familiar with Universal Studios Singapore™ due to its brand name; however, most visitors are not sure what the other attractions are on Sentosa. For instance, the Skyline Luge and the AJ Hackett Tower can get more exposure among international tourists.

Ang also mentioned that the SDC is building a new mobile app where visitors can access maps and trail information, plan their itineraries on Sentosa and purchase attraction passes. She added that the app is set to launch in the first quarter of 2018.

Attraction Packages

With $30 or less, visitors can purchase attraction packages at Sentosa Store. They can choose from a range of eat and play deals that include one ticket and meal of their choice. If visitors want to get the best view of Siloso beach, they may purchase the eat and play bundle that comes with a ticket to the AJ Hackett Skybridge and a pasta meal or sandwich at AJ’s Bar and Beach dining.

For visitors that want an unforgettable night at Sentosa, they can purchase the eat and play bundle that comes with a ticket to the Wings of Time show and an Asian dinner buffet at the Good Old Days restaurant at Beach Plaza.

At Sentosa Store, visitors can find the best deals to make the most out of their stay on Sentosa Island.

About Sentosa Store

Sentosa Store offers the best value bundles and ticket selection for many attractions at Sentosa Island. Visitors can collect their tickets at over seven convenient locations around Vivo City shopping mall and Sentosa Island.

For any booking inquiries, call 1800 736 8672 or visit https://store.sentosa.com.sg.