Today”s process industry is changing rapidly, as businesses strive for new levels of competitiveness and sustainability. With more than 130 years of experience, Alfa Laval is at the forefront, bringing customers the best in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. New applications of these technologies – and many innovations within them – are taking customers further than ever before.

At ACHEMA 2018 in Frankfurt am Main, 11-15 June, Alfa Laval will share proven solutions and bold innovations for chemicals, biopharma and industrial wastewater treatment. Whether minimizing energy use, boosting productivity, maximizing uptime or recovering waste streams, Alfa Laval helps customers meet and exceed their goals.

“Alfa Laval”s mission is to optimize the performance of our customers” processes,” says Magnus Edmen, Head of Service, Business Unit Gasket Heat Exchanger at Alfa Laval. “Not just once, but time and time again. That”s really the thinking behind our “Take it further” theme. Through technology, knowledge and partnership, we are working constantly to keep our customers and their processes moving forward.”

The Alfa Laval stand (D4 in Hall 4.0) will display a wide range of products and be staffed with solution experts. Focus areas will include:

Energy efficiency

Energy use is a critical factor, both for the environment and for process economy. Alfa Laval heat exchangers and other solutions offer many ways to reduce energy footprint and to optimize the cost of energy-intensive processes.

Productivity

Productivity is more than increasing production. Through innovations, online platforms, connected services and more, Alfa Laval helps customers maximize yields and create more efficient process cycles – all while reducing operating costs.

Waste reduction

Managing wastewater and other waste streams is a constant challenge for process industry. Alfa Laval provides smart ways to reclaim resources and minimize waste volumes, often turning the latter into value.

Maintenance

Achieving the lowest total cost of ownership takes collaboration throughout the product life cycle. Alfa Laval works closely with customers not only to maximize uptime and availability, but also to strengthen product performance.

Products on display

Visitors will be able to see many products at Alfa Laval”s ACHEMA stand, including:

The world”s most modern gasketed plate heat exchangers

Alfa Laval is bringing the most modern gasketed plate heat exchangers for industrial applications to the market. Our engineers and application experts will be at ACHEMA to present the latest addition to this high performing gasketed plate heat exchanger range: the Alfa Laval T25.

Packed full of innovations and features, the design is truly challenging the status quo of gasketed plate heat exchangers. With a development process entirely driven by the needs and feedback of customers, Alfa Laval can even better meet the demands for a reliable, more efficient heat exchanger that is also easy to maintain. The increased thermal efficiency also translates well to the increased focus on improving worker safety and reduced environmental impact of operations providing a compact unit and more sustainable energy usage.

Alfa Laval Culturefuge

Alfa Laval”s Culturefuge centrifugal separator is the market-leading solution for harvesting of fragile mammalian cells in biotechnology applications. At Achema, we will display the new UniDisc™ discs for the Culturefuge range and show how they improve hygiene by minimizing the number of dead legs. The UniDisc™ design also makes it possible to increase the total separation area and improve separation efficiency.

New centrifugal separator

Targeting industrial fermentation applications, the new centrifugal separator combines high separation area with continuous solids discharge, making it the perfect choice for high-density broths. Its hermetic design ensures very gentle product handling, high separation efficiency and low energy consumption. The new centrifugal separator is suitable for mid-sized batches, and completes Alfa Laval”s wide range of separators for bio-based chemicals production.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company”s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval”s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval"s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval"s worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2016, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.6 billion (approx. 3.77 billion Euros). The company has about 17 000 employees.

