The Global Market for Quantum Dots has reported a remarkable development in recent times. The swelling scope for application of quantum dots in VLSI designs as well as the rising usage in optoelectronics is expected to maintain the high pace of the growth of this global market in the forthcoming years.

The global quantum dots market is analyzed on four fronts: products, application, raw materials, and regional markets. QD solar cells, QD medical devices, QD lasers, QD chips, QD lighting, QD LED displays, QD sensors are the key products in the global quantum dots market, whereas healthcare, quantum computing, quantum optics, optoelectronics, energy, and security and surveillance are the main application areas for quantum dots.

Cadmium tellurium, cadmium selenium, nontoxic (cadmium-free), and other materials such as InAs, InGaAs, and PbS are the major raw materials utilized in the production of quantum dots, while North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the prime regional markets for quantum dots.

This research report on the global quantum dots market provides a detailed evaluation of the historic as well as current performance of this market. Further, it estimates the future status of this market. Additionally, the report highlights the competitive landscape prevalent in the global quantum dots market by assessing the profiles, key strategies, and upcoming projects of the major partcipants operating in this market.

Overview of the quantum dots market

According to the research report, in 2011, the global quantum dots market stood at US$88.5 milion. Aided by the soaring demand for lighting applications and energy-efficient displays, the market for quantum dots is expected to register an exceptional CAGR of 53.8% during the period from 2013 to 2023 and reach a market value of US$8,246.8 million by the end of the forecast period.

The healthcare industry accounted for a 77.4% share in the overall revenue generated in the global quantum dots market in 2012. However, the market for optoelectronics is likely to surpass the healthcare industry in the near future, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 71.5% over the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the QD medical devices market led the overall quantum dots products market, occupying the biggest share in 2012 and reaching a market value of US$68.5 million. However, the market for QD LED displays is expected to outdo the QD medical devices market, reporting the highest CAGR of 85.4% during the forecast period due to the rapid rise of the optoelectronics industry, fueling the demand for QD LED displays.

In terms of raw materials, cadmium selenium (CdSe) dominated the global quantum dots market in 2012. However, the usage of cadmium-free (nontoxic) quantum dots is likely to increase in the coming years, owing to the restrictions on the usage of cadmium getting stricter.

The quantum dots market in North America dominated the global market in 2012, while the market in Asia Pacific is projected to report the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 55.4% during the forecast period, on account of the increasing demand from the markets for optoelectronics and solar energy in this region.

Though the future of the global quantum dots market looks thriving, the restricted usage of heavy material is expected to hamper the market from growing smoothly. Additionally, high investment in competing technologies can also limit the market to a certain extent.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Life Technologies Corp., Nanosys Inc., QD Vision Inc., Nanoco Technologies Ltd., Ocean NanoTech, QD Laser Inc., Evident Technologies Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., NanoAxis, Samsung Electronics, InVisage Technologies Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., and NN-Labs are the key players operating in the global quantum dots market. Most of these companies are based in the U.S., demonstrating North America’s dominance over the global market.

Key segments of the quantum dots market

By Products

· QD Medical Devices

· QD LED Displays

· QD Lasers

· QD Solar Cells

· QD Chips

· QD Sensors

· QD Lighting

By Raw Materials

· Cadmium Selenium

· Cadmium Tellurium

· Non Toxic (Cadmium Free)

· Others (InAs, InGaAs, PbS, and etc.)

By Application

· Health Care

· Flow Cytometry

· Biological imaging (in-vitro, in-vivo, and etc.)

· Drug Delivery

· Cell Tracking

· Photodynamic Theory

· Quantum Computing

· Optoelectronics

· Quantum Optics

· Security & Surveillance

· Energy

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

· Europe

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Rest of the World

