The global enterprise A2P SMS market is projected to surpass US$ 50 Bn in revenues by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The growth in this market can be attributed to increasing efforts by marketers to reach their target audience through mobile platforms. These insights are according to a research report titled, “Enterprise A2P SMS Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4056

The mobile subscriber base in emerging economies is growing at a rapid pace, and in spite of the advances made in online messaging apps, many consumers in these developing countries still use SMS as a primary source of communication. Marketers are not oblivious to the fact, and are using A2P SMS services to boost their marketing efforts. The enterprise A2P SMS services are also being used by governments in emerging countries to communicate key messages regarding policy to their citizens.

The growth of A2P SMS market has also been supported by growing adoption of two-factor authentication. A2P SMS has high open rate and it is highly cost-effective. These services are being used for registering new users, doing password resets, and for making changes in the user profile. These features of A2P SMS are likely to ensure that it will be used by both private and government organizations around the globe.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/enterprise-application-to-person-sms-market-112017

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the most prominent market for enterprise A2P SMS solutions. The growing mobile subscriber base in APEJ is one of the key factors that is fuelling the growth of the market in the region. APEJ currently accounts for nearly 43% revenue share of the market, and is likely to maintain its dominance in the region. The APEJ market is likely to be valued at over nearly US$ 22 Bn by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the market is likely to be significant in North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

The leading players in the global A2P SMS market include AMD Telecom S.A, SAP Mobile Services, Twilio Inc., CLX Communications AB, Syniverse Holdings Inc., OpenMarket Inc., Nexmo Inc., MBlox Inc., FortyTwo Telecom AB, Infobip Ltd.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4056

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/