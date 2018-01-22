“Screening Non-small-cell lung cancer patients with EGFR mutation can affect treatment outcome and may result in improved survival rate”, Says RNCOS.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook 2023”, every year more than 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer, and of these, around 80-85% have non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). About 10-30% of these NSCLC patients carry EGFR mutations, which serve as an oncogenic driver for this disease. As a result, EGFR mutation status helps physicians determine which treatment options are likely to benefit patients with metastatic NSCLC. For this reason, EGFR testing is required to provide personalized treatment options and better outcomes for NSCLC patients. In this regard, a new method of mutation identification has been introduced, which is known as liquid biopsy. By requiring only a simple blood draw, liquid Biopsy provides a non-invasive alternative for EGFR mutation testing in NSCLC patients when tissue biopsies cannot be obtained or the available specimen is not enough.

Numerous Liquid biopsy players are actively working in this field using their proprietary technologies. Indeed, many currently approved therapies are aimed at EGFR mutations and ALK rearrangements. For instance, in 2016, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first liquid biopsy test to screen the blood plasma of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who may have particular mutations in the EGFR gene, including T790M mutations. This test may help physicians’ select eligible patients with NSCLC for therapy with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

