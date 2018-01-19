One of America’s top 30 rental companies has a line of vintage-inspired tent, furniture, décor, and party essentials , helping planners pull off rustic weddings in the city.

[MINNETONKA, 1/19/2018] – Après Event Décor & Tent Rental makes charming outdoor weddings a reality in the city, with its extensive collection of elegant tent rentals, accessories, and outdoor essentials.

The Finest Tent for a Special Day

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental carries a range of tent rentals suited for outdoor city weddings. The company caters to ceremonies of all sizes, promising rustic elegance, comfort, and protection from the elements. Renting a tent from Minnesota’s trusted event rental company saves time and money, and picture-perfect memories.

One of America’s top 30 rental companies remarks, “Après seeks to transform space of any size. We look forward to helping deliver style to your space.”

Bringing an Air of Romance to Tents

Clients seeking the grace of a bygone era or that countryside charm for their wedding will find everything they need at Après Event Décor & Tent Rental. From setup to takedown, the company helps clients throughout Minnesota transform venues with elegant banquet furniture, lighting, draping, dinnerware, and coordinated linens.

For clients wishing to transform a solemn wedding tent into a lively party venue at night, rental items are also available for this purpose.

Couples wanting to bring a rustic outdoor wedding and reception to urban settings need not look further. Après Event Décor & Tent Rental offers packages to suit varying preferences at reasonable rates.

About Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental is a dependable source of event décor and tent rentals throughout Minnesota, catering to a wide range of events, including weddings, expos, galas, and theme parties. The company works closely with event organizers and clients from beginning to end. With an extensive selection of tents, furniture, dinnerware, decorations, lighting, and theme-specific materials, clients can find everything they need for a successful event.

For more information, visit http://www.apresparty.com today.