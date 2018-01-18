Owing to rising incidences of spinal disorder, the global spinal fusion industry has been witnessing a modest growth. Moreover, demographic shift towards aging population in addition to rise in the occurrence of accidents which result in spinal injuries and deformities have led to the increase in the demand for spinal fusion surgeries and hence its growth.

According to the research report, “Global Spinal Fusion Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)”, global market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4.82% during 2016 – 2021, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with spinal deformities, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Over the recent years, the field of minimally invasive spinal fusion surgery has developed at much higher pace than its traditional counterpart since its clinical introduction. This is primarily because minimally invasive surgery involves far less trauma caused to the patients and consequently results in significantly reduced hospital stays. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the total spinal fusion market in 2015. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced spinal fusion therapies. Additionally, growth of spinal fusion bone graft substitutes market, rise of Physician-Owned-Distributors (PODs) in North America along with expected global growth in the Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) segment is anticipated to boost the market in the forecast period.

Spinal fusion surgeries are gaining major traction as the next major development in orthopaedic therapy; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including high cost of surgery & rehabilitation as well as identifying the most appropriate patient population to benefit from this technology. Several medical device companies including Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimer Biomet, Orthofix International, Globus Medical etc. are now in competition to provide superior reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic & spine solutions to physicians worldwide.

Spinal disorders are witnessing growth on account of the rise in the number of people having a sedentary lifestyle as well as rise in the global aging population. Among the types of spinal fusion procedures, market is expected to be driven by minimally invasive procedures. However, Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion will continue to generate major revenue.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

For more information please follow the below link :-

https://www.reportmarkets.com/199396-Global-Spinal-Fusion–Market—–Procedure-Type—Traditional–Minimally-Invasive—Procedure-Sub-Type–ALIF-PLIF–MITLIF–XLIF—-Analysis-By-Region–By-Country—Opportunities—Forecasts–2016-2021