Vagabond Temple acknowledges a study on the brief practice sessions, specifically thirty minutes, per day of yoga and mindfulness meditation can significantly improve energy levels and brain function.

[KRONG KAEB, 18/1/2018] – Vagabond Temple notes a study by Harvard University proves the many physiological benefits of meditation. Harvard researchers conducted an eight-week study that concluded meditation literally rebuilds the brain’s grey matter.

Rebuilding Grey Matter

According to Sara Lazar, the study’s senior author, although meditation and yoga is associated with physical relaxation, practitioners claimed that both practices provide psychological and cognitive benefits that carry on throughout the day. Lazar’s study demonstrated that changes in brain structure are linked to these benefits, and that practitioners are not just feeling better due to physically relaxing.

The study involved sixteen participants who engaged in yoga and mindfulness meditation for thirty minutes, every day, for eight weeks. Their practices included audio recordings for meditation and non-judgmental awareness of feelings and state of mind.

Magnetic resonance images from all participants were taken before and after the study. During the analysis of both images, the researchers focused on meditation-associated areas. They found increased grey matter in the hippocampus, which is known to be associated with self-awareness and compassion.

Experience Yoga and Meditation at Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple offers yoga and meditation retreat programmes that range from five nights to two months. Their retreat programmes include accommodation, house facilities, three vegan meals per day and the support of an international spiritual community. Students can enhance their experience by adding a Reiki course or a detox programme.

Students who opt for the two-month programme will become a community member and learn in-depth knowledge of yogic traditions, the integration of spirituality in life and engage in a deep self-exploration. They will also undertake a personal project with mentorship from their teachers.

About Vagabond Temple

At Vagabond Temple, students learn different kinds of meditation, yoga styles and Reiki healing. Vagabond Temple has the right tools and teachers to empower their students to face life’s challenges and live mindfully, according to their true self.

For more information on Vagabond Temple, call (+855) 883 498 196 or visit http://www.vagabondtemple.com.