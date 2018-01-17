“The Report Global Commercial Aircraft Underwater Location Beacon Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

About Commercial Aircraft Underwater Location Beacon

An underwater location beacon (ULB), also called an underwater acoustic beacon, is a device that is integrated into flight recorders of aircraft avionics. In some cases, the ULB is also attached to the fuselage of aircraft. Its primary function is to emit ultrasonic signals when the aircraft unexpectedly crashes into a water body. There are two different and independent units of data recorders for an aircraft. The flight data recorder (FDR) captures various parameters of flight such as heading, altitude, and position of elevators and rudders.

Technavios analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft underwater location beacon market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft underwater location beacon market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Commercial Aircraft Underwater Location Beacon Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Dukane Seacom

RJE Internationael

Novega

L3 Technologies

Market driver

Growing procurement of new generation aircraft

Market challenge

Delays in scheduled aircraft delivery

Market trend

Development of beacons with integrated pressure sensor

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Introduction to ULB

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Global commercial aircraft ULB market segmentation by aircraft type

Global ULB market for narrow-body aircraft

Global ULB market for wide-body aircraft

Global ULB market for regional jets

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global commercial aircraft ULB market segmentation by geography

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

