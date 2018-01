Global Cable Tie Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Cable Tie Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

The Cable Tie Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2021. Non-releasable cable-tie is the largest segment of cable tie market. Heat stabilized and mounting hole are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Use of cable tie in construction and consumer good is increased recently.

The Cable tie market is segmented in seven broad categories which are Releasable Cable Tie, Non- Releasable Cable Tie, Beaded Cable Tie, Push Mount Cable Tie, Mounting Hole Cable Tie, Identification Cable Tie, and Heat Stabilized Cable Tie. The market also segmented on the basis of end user market, Raw material and regional market. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for Cable tie however APAC is the fastest growing market with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2020.

Competitive landscape incudes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Panduit Corporation, Rs Components, Cable Tie Express, Avery Dennison, Hellermanntyton, Thomas & Betts, Cable Tie Express, Surelock And Acme Seals Group of Companies.

