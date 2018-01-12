ShiningSoft, the reliable data recovery software developer, releases a new data recovery program – Shining Samsung Data Recovery . This powerful Samsung mobile phone data recovery software can help Samsung mobile phone users recover deleted or lost data from Samsung smart phone and Samsung Tablet within easy steps.

Samsung smart phone users can recover deleted or lost data from Samsung mobile phone with Shining Samsung Data Recovery. This powerful data recovery software supports to recover lots of types of data from Samsung smart phone/tablet, such as contacts, photos, videos, text messages, call logs, audio files, WhatsApp messages and documents. It means the deleted or lost data is not permanently lost. With Shining Samsung Data Recovery, the users can easily get lost data back.

Shining Samsung Data Recovery not only recovers deleted data from Samsung smart phone or tablet, but it also can completely recover lost data from Samsung device due to system crash, virus attacking, logical error, Android OS upgrade, factory reset, ROM flash, etc. It even can recover lost data from water-damaged or broken Samsung mobile phone. Moreover, it also can recover lost data from the Samsung mobile phone/tablet when the user forgets the password of the device.

This powerful Samsung device data recovery software supports to recover lost data from most of Samsung mobile phones and tablets, such as Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy J7, Samsung Galaxy Note5, Samsung Galaxy Note4, Samsung Galaxy Note3, Samsung Galaxy Note II and Samsung Galaxy Note edge, etc.

Both of Windows users and Mac users can use Shining Samsung Data Recovery to recover lost data. This software is fully compatible with most of operating systems, including Windows 10/8/7, macOS 10.12, OS X 10.11, 10.9, 10.8, etc. It is pretty simple to use. Users just need to run it to scan the Samsung device. This data recovery software will quickly and easily find the deleted/lost data from the Samsung smart phone or tablet.

Download ShiningSoft Samsung Data Recovery:

Shining Samsung Data Recovery for Windows: http://shining-soft.com/samsung-data-recovery.html

Shining Samsung Data Recovery for Mac: http://shining-soft.com/mac-samsung-data-recovery.html

About ShiningSoft:

ShiningSoft, established in 2011, is a professional multimedia and data recovery solutions provider. ShiningSoft products are available and welcomed by users all over the worldwide, to be used on both Microsoft Windows and Apple’s Mac OS X platforms. ShiningSoft has more than 150 excellent employees who are all experts in their respective departments: Development Dept, Test Dept, Product Dept, Marketing Dept, Support & Service Dept, and Management Dept.

Contact:

Kenny

Company: ShiningSoft

Address: New York, NY, USA

Email: support@shining-soft.com