Killeen, TX/2018: Inspection of property is important in order to ensure that the building is safe to inhibit and also to check if any repairs and replacements are required. It is an essential part of property management process. Keeping the needs of their clients in mind, Hunter Rentals & Property Management offers property inspection services to their clients residing all across Killeen, TX. Their expert team carries on regular inspections of the residential property as a part of their management services to the property owner.

About Hunter Rentals & Property Management:

Hunter Rentals & Property Management is a renowned company which has been providing property management services for over thirty years. The team of professional and expert realtors, render their services to the owners of residential as well as commercial property. Apart from keeping good care of the property, they also ensure higher tenant occupancy.

Property Inspection Services:

The inspection is carried out at all stages of tenancy i.e. prior to moving-in, during the stay and after the tenants move-out. In order to provide professional property inspection services, the property management team develops a written statement containing move-in and move-out conditions. Apart from that, they also take digital photographs of the property. Since regular inspections are a key to safe dwelling therefore, the management team organizes frequent drive-by inspections of the property.

They also arrange for periodic walk-through inspections to check for any minor or major damages to the property as thorough interior as well as exterior inspection of the property is an integral part of every inspection process. It is important as maintaining the property in good condition helps in attracting more tenants and also in minimizing the time to prepare the property for re-renting.

Other Services:

Property presentation

Tenant screening

Maintenance

Rent Collection etc.

The owners of residential as well as commercial property can avail comprehensive range of property management services offered by them.

For more information regarding property inspection services offered by Hunter Rentals & Property Management, visit 1503 W Stan Schlueter Lp, Killeen TX 76549 or call at (254) 634-3311.