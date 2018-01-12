Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/984

Increasing demand for sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth ether sulfate (SLES) and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) from detergents & cleaners and personal care industries is expected to drive the global SLS, SLES & LAS market in the next five years. However, the adverse effect of SLS and SLES on human skin coupled with fluctuation in prices of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is anticipated to hamper market growth. Emerging applications such as paints & coatings and oilfield chemicals are estimated to offer immense opportunities for players in the market. SLS, SLES and LAS are the major forms of anionic surfactants. However, LAS accounts for nearly 40% of the global anionic surfactants market.

The report analyzes demand for sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth ether sulfate and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million) from 2013 to 2020. The market is analyzed and estimated with 2013 as base year and forecast from 2014 to 2020. The market is segmented based on product type as SLS, SLES and LAS. This is further bifurcated into SLS liquid and SLS dry. The market is also segmented based on its major applications as detergents & cleaners, personal care, textile & leather, oilfield chemicals and others. Each of these product types and applications has been further estimated for each region including North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World from 2013 to 2020. The market is analyzed and forecasted by top-down approach estimating and forecasting by region and bottom-up approach for application and product segment. Various secondary sources such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents, Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Organic Consumers Association among others are been used for analyzing market data, trends and upcoming opportunities. The secondary data is validated by several primary interviews with key opinion leaders of the market including VPs, marketing/product managers, CEOs, market intelligence managers, , purchasing managers, national sales managers, technical personnel, distributors and so on. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-market

The study includes a detailed analysis of factors driving and restraining sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth ether sulfate and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market growth and their impact during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes upcoming opportunities in the SLS, SLES & LAS market. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis in order to study value addition at each stage of the value chain. The study comprises of Porter’s five forces model to analyze competition in the market and its impact on buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants and degree of competition. This helps in analyzing competitive environment of the product as well as manufacturers and suppliers in the market. This enables managers to take strategic discussions to achieve their business goals. It also includes market attractiveness analysis to gauge highly attractive markets for investment in future.

The report comprises company profiles of major players in the market. These profiles include company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The global SLS, SLES and LAS industry is highly fragmented, having large numbers of manufacturers in the market. The industry is on the verge of consolidation as large manufacturers are acquiring other competitive firms. Major participants profiled in the report include Croda International, Rhodia SA, Solvay S.A, The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Clariant Corporation, Sasol Limited, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Evonik Industries AG., Zhejiang Zanyu Technology Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, Unger Surfactants, Godrej Industries Ltd., Guangzhou Xingyi Chemical Trading Co., Ltd. and Oxiteno among others.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/984

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/