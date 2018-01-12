Latest industry research report on: Global Sleeping Aids Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Sleeping aids are defined as products or devices used to facilitate sleep in individuals with various sleep disorders. Sleeping aids include pressure-relief mattresses, sleep apnea devices, and drugs. A good sleep can be defined as one without any interruption, allowing the body to undergo its natural sleep cycle. Quality of sleep can be affected by factors such as the duration of sleep, time taken to fall asleep, food or alcohol consumption prior to sleep, tossing and turning, nightmares, or any other disturbance that results in interrupted sleep. Sleep disorders can be of different types and affect a large number of people. Some are caused by environmental and residential influences, while others are caused by physical or hereditary factors. All disorders leading to sleep deficiency can result in the same risks.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sleeping aids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sleeping aids market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Sleeping Aids Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

GlaxoSmithKline

Hill-Rom

Koninklijke Philips

Merck

Other prominent vendors

Abecca Healthcare

Becton Dickinson

Betterlifehealthcare

Cadwell Laboratories

Compumedics

Lifeline Corporation

Medical Depot

Natus Medical

Pfizer

Talley Group

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Market driver

Increasing technological innovations in CPAP devices

Market challenge

High cost of products

Market trend

Use of the Internet to create awareness

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

