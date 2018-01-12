Market Highlights

The study reveals that rugged display is trending in North America region. The latest rugged displays are widely used for military display as these display covers large display sizes with infrared touch-screen technology and rugged data storage which can be used for viewing information, maps and charts, video, images. The rugged smart displays are embedded with smartphone & portable computer, vehicle-mounted computer, laptop, tablet PC and others. The rugged displays are designed to meet the requirements of various sectors including industrial, commercial, defense and others. These sectors are looking for advanced laminated, glass improve durability, impact resistance, brightness, contrast, sunlight readability rugged display.

In North America region, the Rugged Display Market is growing due to the increasing trend of digital transformation. The latest technologies are designed to withstand tough condition. For instance, the light weight devices are designed with rugged display that are highly durable, shock absorbent, portable, can withstand with rough handling, dust and rain. In 2015, General Micro Systems Inc. (U.S.) has introduced RuggedView smart displays that covers large display. It offers high level of ruggedness, ultra-dense, super-rugged smart display, and high performance at a very low cost.

The global rugged display market is growing rapidly over ~5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 10 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global rugged display market are – Sparton Corporation (U.S), Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Rugged Display Market Segmentation

The global rugged display market is bifurcated on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region. The type is segmented into dot-matrix, LCD, LED and others. The operating system is segmented on the basis of iOS, windows, android and others. The ruggedness is segmented into semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. The end-users is segmented into government and defense, aerospace, hospitals, industrial, commercial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

