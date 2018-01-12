“The Latest Research Report Global Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The past decade has seen a rise in adoption of robotics in the global rubber and plastics industries. The deployment of robots for plastic processing has ushered in various possibilities to improve the performance and productivity of the industries. The current report studies robots that are used in conjunction with injection molding machines for processing plastic, which, in turn, is used as a component of plastic parts by various end-user segments. As per our study, the demand for robotic injection molding has been proliferating for a variety of primary and secondary reasons.

Technavios analysts forecast the global robotic injection molding machine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic injection molding machine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales of robots used with injection molding machines. This includes robot system costs, including robot hardware and software revenue from software solutions that are required for programming and system integration.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

KUKA

Sepro Group

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Yushin Precision Equipment

Other prominent vendors

ARBURG

ENGEL

FANUC

HAHN Automation

KraussMaffei Group

Universal Robots (Teradyne)

Stubli

YASKAWA

Market driver

Technological innovations in injection molding robots

Market challenge

High cost of implementation

Market trend

Co-bots for injection molding applications

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Packaging Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Electronics and telecommunication Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Medical Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Co-bots for injection molding applications

Increased adoption of robotics by SMEs

Innovations to ease integration of robots

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

