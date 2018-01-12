“The Latest Research Report Global Residential Microwave Oven Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Residential regular microwave ovens are convection, over-the-range or built-in, countertop microwave ovens. Counter-top microwave ovens are placed on the kitchen shelf and are best suitable for bigger and wider kitchen whereas built-in microwave oven is placed between the cabinets and do not take up space from the kitchen counter and are best suitable for modular kitchen and smaller kitchens. Manufacturers have come up with customizable panels of microwave ovens and are available in various designs and features like smart connectivity. The penetration of these ovens is also very high as they are priced low. The residential microwave oven market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Key residential microwave oven manufactures offer a diverse portfolio of innovative products.

Technavios analysts forecast the global residential microwave oven market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential microwave oven market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of residential microwave oven.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Residential Microwave Oven Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool Corporation

Other prominent vendors

Foxconn

Samsung

The Middleby Corporation

Group SEB

Midea Group

SMEG

FELIX STORCH INC

Market driver

Product superiority and advantages over other ovens

Market trend

Easy compatibility and portability of these ovens

