The reset IC market is characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as product quality, product portfolio, and reliability. The top vendors in the reset integrated circuit (IC) market are identified based on research and developmental activities, experience, customer base, goodwill, geographical presence, and their financial condition. Based on end-user the market can be segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. The consumer electronics segment includes tablets, smart watches, home appliances, smart bands, smartphones, desktops, and portable PCs. The demand for reset ICs is increasing due to the rising sales of these consumer electronics.

Technavios analysts forecast the global reset IC market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reset IC market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of reset IC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Reset IC Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

Cypress Semiconductor

Diodes

Maxim Integrated

Renesas Electronics

Seiko Instruments

Market driver

Growing popularity of smart grid technology

Market trend

Increasing investments in autonomous cars

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

1-5 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022

5-10 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Above 10 V Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of smart reset ICs

Increasing investments in autonomous cars

Increasing M&A across the semiconductor industry

Growing interest in NB-IoT

