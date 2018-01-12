The staffing solutions company helps mid-sized businesses and Fortune 1000 companies fill their driver occupancies with qualified candidates that focus on road safety.

[UNITED STATES, 1/12/2017] – Centerline Drivers, a leading provider of driver staffing and leasing services, helps companies meet their workforce needs through meticulous driver recruitment. The company’s CDL-licensed drivers ensure quality logistics operations with a focus on safety, a practice acquired through Centerline’s intensive safety training.

The company remarks, “We’ve recruited, screened, hired, and deployed professional commercial drivers since 1975. Private fleet, transportation, and logistics companies rely on us for short-term or long-term professional drivers.”

An Emphasis on Safety

Centerline Drivers employs stringent safety training, ensuring qualified drivers have the tools to do their job well. The provider of specialized workforce solutions also gives each driver access to its exclusive 24/7 live service center, which conveys the necessary safety information for each assignment.

The company explains, “Our drivers have access to the Centerline website, where we keep the latest updates and information from FMCSA, DOT, or other transportation organizations.”

The company also holds occasional safety meetings at clients’ locations, keeping its drivers updated with new and ongoing safety concerns. Moreover, every Centerline driver receives weekly texts and emails regarding safety.

But Centerline’s focus on safety is most apparent through its Safety Bucks incentive program, proof of the company’s appreciation to its drivers for keeping the roads safe.

Comprehensive Staffing Solutions

The Centerline Drivers’ recruitment process is comprehensive. The service identifies and understands clients’ needs, sourcing multiple channels for candidates. After it screens candidates, the company utilizes behavioral interviews and client interviews to ensure that drivers meet relevant criteria.

Centerline not only helps companies fill their driver vacancies; it also facilitates the entire staffing process. Its Permanent Search and Placement service enables businesses to concentrate on operations instead of constantly monitoring the sourcing and staffing process.

The company says, “For 42 years, we have focused exclusively on recruiting safe, compliant drivers which has helped us maintain a perfect ODT audit record. In that time, we’ve built a leadership team that averages 19 years in the transportation industry and a staff with an average tenure of 6 years.”

About the Centerline Drivers

A TrueBlue member with 42 years of experience in the sourcing and staffing industry, the Centerline has been connecting drivers with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies across its network of local offices scattered around the US. It offers flexible, safety-oriented drivers to companies that need them, providing over 50,000 drivers with jobs since 1975.

Visit the http://www.centerlinedrivers.com website today for more information.