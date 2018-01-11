“The Report Global Phosphorous Trichloride Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Phosphorous Trichloride

Phosphorus trichloride is a fuming liquid with a pungent odor, and is colorless or slightly yellow in color. It is highly reactive to atmospheric moisture and transported in glass-lined, lead-lined, or nickel vessels. It is used in a wide range of applications involving the production of phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus acid, phosphorus pentachloride, and acid chlorides used in pharmaceutical synthesis, and additives for the plastics, lubrication oils, paints, and other industries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global phosphorous trichloride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global phosphorous trichloride market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's report, Global Phosphorous Trichloride Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

BASF

Excel Industries

LANXESS

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

Solvay

Other prominent vendors

Lianyungang Dongjin Chemical

Merck

SANDHYA

Sanonda Group

Xuzhou JianPing Chemical

Market driver

Rapid industrialization to boost the demand for plasticizers

Market challenge

Concerns related to the transportation of hazardous chemicals

Market trend

Consolidation of the agrochemical market

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GRADE

Segmentation by grade

Comparison by grade

Pure grade Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Analytical reagents Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by grade

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

