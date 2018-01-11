Latest industry research report on: Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

OTN is a set of network elements that are connected using optical fiber links. This network provides functions, including the data transportation, switching, multiplexing, supervision, management, and monitoring of client channels carrying client signals. The network is defined by the G.709 interface of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This interface has made it possible to provide a network-wide framework, adding similar features such as SONET/SDH to WDM equipment. An OTN uses different technologies such as WDM and SONET/SDH and allows the passing of data packets from the source to the recipient, along minimum-hop transmission paths. These routers are connected through optical interfaces, offering bandwidth speeds up to 100 Gbit/s over distances of around 40 km. These interfaces have created a transparent, hierarchical network that can be used for both WDM devices and time-division multiplexing (TDM) devices. The carriers in the market are on the lookout to reduce the capital expenditure (CAPEX) while adjusting and addressing the changes in the traffic type and the increased traffic over the network. The OTN control plane, based on generalized multiprotocol label switching (GMPLS), automates many of the functions of the OTN.

Technavios analysts forecast the global optical transport network equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 21.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global optical transport network equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Ciena

Cisco Systems

Coriant

FUJITSU

Huawei Technologies

Infinera

Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

ZTE

Other prominent vendors

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

BTI Systems (Juniper Networks)

ECI TELECOM

Ericsson

NEC Technologies

Market driver

Migration to the WDM architecture

Market challenge

High initial investment

Market trend

Increasing applications of the IoT

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

