Injectable drug delivery is a process which involves the administration of a drug or combination of drugs into the patient’s body by using various delivery devices such as syringes and needles. It is important that injectable drugs should be sterilized before administration. Sterile injectable drugs are mostly prepared in the liquid form because easy transport of drugs directly systematic blood circulation. Sometimes, they may be prepared to transport the drug to a specific part of the body. The term ‘small molecule’ refers low-molecular-weight organic compound that can be administered orally or that can be injected. Small-molecule injectable drugs are used in the treatment of oncology disorders, infectious diseases, blood diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

The global small-molecule injectable drugs market is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period, due to growth in the generic injectable is outpacing growth on the innovator side, strong pipeline in small-molecule injectable drug delivery, high R&D investment in related small molecule development from major players. In addition, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer and diabetes, across the world; rise in focus of drug manufacturers on research and development of anti-cancer drugs; increase in approval of new drugs for treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer drive the global small-molecule injectable drugs market. However, stringent rules and regulations in relation to facilities and equipment required for sterile small-molecule injectable drugs and high level of quality and care required in the production, storage, packaging, and distribution of small-molecule injectable drugs are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Setting up integrated facilities in high-potential markets and shortage in supply of sterile injectables have offered growth opportunities to manufacturers of small-molecule injectable drugs.

The global small-molecule injectable drugs market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the global small-molecule injectable drugs market has been divided into oncology, anti-infective, blood disorders, hormonal diseases, diabetes, CNS, and others. The oncology segment dominates the global small-molecule injectable drugs market, due to rising use of small molecules in oncology. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global small-molecule injectable drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region has been sub-divided into specific countries. North America dominates the global small-molecule injectable drugs market, owing to growing geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, and increasing demand for advanced medical technologies in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period, due to rising health care awareness and surging demand for advanced medical technologies in the region.

Key players operating in the global small-molecule injectable drugs market are Amgen Inc., Baxter International Genentech, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S. Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co., Inc. In order to gain competitive advantage, major players are actively adopting various growth strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of these key strategies adopted by leading market players.

