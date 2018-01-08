According to a new report, “Global Footwear Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Footwear Market is expected to reach $425.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 -2022.The Asia Pacific market dominated the Footwear Market, globally, in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during 2016-2022.
The Non-Athletic market contributed the larger revenue share to the Footwear Market, worldwide, in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Athletic market is anticipated attain a market size of $184.9 billion by 2022.The Women market would reach a market size of $209.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The Retail is anticipated to reach a market size of $215.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The Online market would attain a market size of $209.4 billion by 2022.
The report highlights the footwear market, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Footwear market is segmented into Athletic and Non-Athleticsegments. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated into Men, Women and Childrensegments. The global Footwear market is further segmented into Retail and Online segments based on the Mode of Sale. Further, the market is segmented into Leather and Non-Leather segments based on the material.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
The key players profiled in the report includes Nike, Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Puma, VF Corporation, Wolverine Worldwide, K-Swiss and Sketchers.
Full report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-footwear-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, End User, Mode of Sale, Material and Geography.
Global Footwear Market, by Type
Athletic
Non-Athletic
Global Footwear Market, by End User
Men
Women
Children
Global Footwear Market, by Mode of Sale
Retail
Online
Global Footwear Market, by Material
Leather
Non-Leather
Global Footwear Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Nike
Adidas AG
Asics Corporation
Puma
VF Corporation
Wolverine Worldwide
K-Swiss
Sketchers
Related Reports –
Asia Pacific Footwear Market
Europe Footwear Market
North America Footwear Market
Lamea Footwear Market
Recent Comments