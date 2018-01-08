According to a new report, “Global Footwear Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Footwear Market is expected to reach $425.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 -2022.The Asia Pacific market dominated the Footwear Market, globally, in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during 2016-2022.

The Non-Athletic market contributed the larger revenue share to the Footwear Market, worldwide, in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Athletic market is anticipated attain a market size of $184.9 billion by 2022.The Women market would reach a market size of $209.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The Retail is anticipated to reach a market size of $215.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The Online market would attain a market size of $209.4 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the footwear market, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Footwear market is segmented into Athletic and Non-Athleticsegments. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated into Men, Women and Childrensegments. The global Footwear market is further segmented into Retail and Online segments based on the Mode of Sale. Further, the market is segmented into Leather and Non-Leather segments based on the material.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The key players profiled in the report includes Nike, Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Puma, VF Corporation, Wolverine Worldwide, K-Swiss and Sketchers.

Full report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-footwear-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, End User, Mode of Sale, Material and Geography.

Global Footwear Market, by Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

Global Footwear Market, by End User

Men

Women

Children

Global Footwear Market, by Mode of Sale

Retail

Online

Global Footwear Market, by Material

Leather

Non-Leather

Global Footwear Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Nike

Adidas AG

Asics Corporation

Puma

VF Corporation

Wolverine Worldwide

K-Swiss

Sketchers

