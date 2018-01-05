Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Information Report by Application (ABS, Airbag, TPMS, Engine, HVAC, & Transmission), Technology (MEMS, Strain Gauge, & Ceramic), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Automotive pressure sensor has been witnessing steady growth over a period of time. The boom in the automotive industry is expected to positively impact the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market. Increasing demand for safety features in automobiles, stringent government norms, and rapidly rising safety awareness among individuals, are some of the factors primarily driving the automotive pressure sensor market. Rapidly rising integration of advanced driver assistance systems in vehicles has provided a positive outlook to the automotive pressure sensor market. With the New Car Assessments Program awarding safety ratings based on vehicles safety performance, automotive manufacturers have been increasingly integrating automotive pressure sensor in vehicles.

Earlier available only in premium vehicles, automobile manufacturers have started integrating these features in entry level vehicles and broaden their customer base thus propelling the demand in the automotive pressure sensor market. With the increasing popularity of vehicle electrification among individuals, the market for automotive pressure sensor, is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market:

The market for automotive pressure sensor systems is expected to grow with an increase in demand for automobile, majorly in the U. S. There is an immense demand of commercial vehicles in the country. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles, there has been an increase in demand for automotive pressure sensor market. The growth of the North America region is also driven by the presence of major automotive system manufacturers, which are mainly focusing on key developments such as expansion, mergers & acquisition, product launch and others. Existence of major manufacturers and availability of sophisticated technology in this region is expected to propel the demand in the automotive pressure sensor market during the forecast period. Owing to all these factors, the growth of the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Key Players

The key players of global automotive pressure sensor market are Infineon (Germany), Sensata (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Delphi (UK), Texas Instruments (US), NXP (Netherlands), Analog Device (US), Melexis (Belgium), General Electric (US), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Europe, USA, China, Japan and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next 6 years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market by its type, application and regions.

By Region

Europe

USA

China

Japan

Rest of the World

