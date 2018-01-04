Flossing has always been a tedious job to perform and we always tend to avoid it because of its being time consuming and uncomfortable. But with new Gurin Professional Rechargeable Oral Irrigator Water Flosser with High Capacity Water Tank, the flossing has become a pleasant experience. Available on Amazon, the device is perfect for home as well as professional uses.

Flossing has been a standard procedure to remove the plaques and the food particles stuck in interdental regions and around the gums. Traditional string flossing is a painstaking procedure which is discomfortable to one apart from being time consuming. However the beneficial effects of the same are well established. To cut down the time and discomfort from the traditional flossing, water flossers have been introduced in the market. There are variety of water flossers available in the market with different features but our preferred one is from the brand Gurin.

Gurin Professional Rechargeable Oral Irrigator Water Flosser with High Capacity Water Tank is the hot selling product on Amazon USA. The Water Flosser gives a premium flossing experience without the discomfort of the string flossers. It also cuts down the flossing time to less than half. The device has been ergonomically designed for proper grip while handling. The large reservoir tank gives you smooth flossing experience. The fitted lithium ion battery gets charged completely with overnight plugging in and the power easily lasts you for weeks for flossing.

The device has got three modes that is normal, slow and pulse. There are two interchangeable tips which makes the device suitable even for multiple users. The device is reasonably noise free and easy to use. It’s small size makes it suitable for storage in bathroom racks. It’s fine and long tips make it fit to reach almost any part of the mouth.

Water flossing is especially suited for those who have got dental braces fitted. It also helps people with dental implants and those who find traditional flossing painful. This high quality product is easily available on Amazon and can be ordered with just click of a button.