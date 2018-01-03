France Seed market size, market segmentations by open pollinated and hybrid seeds, by crop type (corn, wheat, barley, rapeseed, sunflower, sugar beet, soybean, fruits & vegetables and flower seeds), by market source (domestic production and imports) and by market structure (organized and unorganized market). The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, trade scenario, regulatory scenario, market share of major seed producers, company profiles of major seed producers (InVivo, DuPont, Syngenta, Monsanto, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata, Advanta, Vilmorin, ETS Roussineau, Phytosem) in seed market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Seed market in France has been supported by the world class R&D infrastructure and substantial growth in export of cereal and forage seeds all over the globe.

The increasing popularity of organic and sustainable methods of farming and industry friendly policies of the government will propel the growth in the French seed market in upcoming years.

The increasing popularity of organic and sustainable methods of farming and industry friendly policies of the government will propel the growth in the French seed market in upcoming years.

The demand for food created by the ever increasing population will further lead to increase in demand for seeds. Considering the exponential rise in demand for food in the future the players in the French seed sector; renowned for development of newer varieties with higher yield and resistance climatic conditions, parasites and diseases are working on addressing this challenge. The demand of French seeds from European countries, Russia and North & Sub-Saharan African Region is likely to increase in the future owing to the focus of companies in developing seeds suited specifically to these regions. The consumption of seeds in these regions is also expected to rise in the near future. The government has banned the use of genetically modified seeds in the country and extensively promotes the use of open pollinated and hybrid seeds by supporting various research programmes and courses in educational institutions. These initiatives will help in capacity building and will benefit the growth of the overall industry.

The trend for organic farming is on the rise in the country. A major percentage of people in France consume organic food. This has led to an exponential increase in number of farms in the country and is likely to further grow in number. Large scale production and bulk orders of organic food products is gradually bringing down the cost incurred in production of these products. Owing to this the consumption of open pollinated and hybrid seeds are expected to further grow in the future. The demand for forage seeds is also gradually increasing as the livestock in the country has considerable increased in the past few years. The market is in the process of growing on account of expanding indigenous seed companies into other countries across the globe.

Ken Research in its latest study, France Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated and Hybrid Seeds) by Crop Type (Corn, Wheat, Barley, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Sugar beet, Soybean, Fruits & Vegetables and Flower Seeds) – Outlook to 2022, suggests that the seed market in the France will grow at a substantial rate owing to industry friendly policies of the government, rise in export cereal and forage crop seeds, investment in R&D by companies and increase in organic farming in the country.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

France Seed Market Research Report

France Seed Market Production Output

Open Pollinated Seed Market in France

Hybrid Seed Market In France

Competition in France Seed Industry

Major Crop Production France Seed Market

Market Share of Major Players in France Seed

Vegetable Seeds Market in France

Import and Export of Seed in France

Future Outlook for France Seed Market

France Seed Market Trends and Developments

Swot Analysis in France Seed Market

Vilmorin France Revenue from Seed

Monsanto Seed Production France

Syngenta France Market Share

Rijk Zwaan Seed Production France

Invivo Market Revenue

Land under Cultivation in France

Government Regulations in France Seed Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/france-seed-market-research-report/142313-104.html

Related Reports by Ken Research

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/philippinesp-seed-industry-report/80167-104.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/india-seed-market-report/5468-104.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/italy-seed-market-research-report/142312-104.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204