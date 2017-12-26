“The Report EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Computed Tomography System Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

“Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “”CAT scanning”” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging.

This report mainly covers the Computed tomography device product.Medical imaging is the most common application of X-ray CT. Its cross-sectional images are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in various medical disciplines.The rest of this article discusses medical-imaging X-ray CT.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Computed Tomography System in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Computed Tomography System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Computed Tomography System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Computed Tomography System, with sales, revenue, and price of Computed Tomography System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Computed Tomography System, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Computed Tomography System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Computed Tomography System research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Computed Tomography System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 2S Spiral Scan CT

1.2.2 16S Spiral Scan CT

1.2.3 64S Spiral Scan CT

1.2.4 128S Spiral Scan CT

1.2.5 256S Spiral Scan CT

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Head

1.3.2 Lungs

1.3.3 Pulmonary angiogram

1.3.4 Cardiac

1.3.5 Abdominal and pelvic

1.3.6 Extremities

1.3.1 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

